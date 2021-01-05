Greenwood police officers among first COVID-19 vaccine recipients

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — As coronavirus case counts continue to climb, officers from the Greenwood Police Department on Tuesday received doses of the Pfizer-BoiNTech vaccine. A handful of officers received their first dose of the two-part immunization; Chief T.J. Chaudoin received his second dose.

The vaccine is not mandatory for the department.

“I literally walked right in, told them who I was, confirmed my date of birth and information,” Officer Jonathan Link said. “Then, they directed me to a booth and the registered nurse gave me a shot after a few precursor questions. Then, that was it.”

Link and others compared the process to getting a flu shot.

“I take the flu shot every year,” Chief Chaudoin said, “so this was nothing big.”

Chaudoin, who received his first dose back in December, said he has not experienced any of the possible side effects: pain, swelling, redness, chills, tiredness or headache.

According to Chaudoin, immunized officers means fewer logistical problems for the department. He said that so far, four or five officers have tested positive for the virus, which resulted in logistical problems for supervisors and long hours of overtime for various officers.

“When I took it, along with a lot of my administration that also took it, we took it in an effort to make sure that we always have coverage here at the police department,” he said.