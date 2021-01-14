Greenwood police requesting help from residents who own home security cameras

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Video surveillance is one of the best weapons to fight crime, according to the Greenwood Police Department(GPD).

GPD is continuing their efforts to crack down on violent crimes by allowing the community to get involved by using footage from their own personal home security cameras.

In April of last year the department launched their Citizen Cameras Tackling Violence (CCTV) program to allow citizens to help detectives capture crime suspects in their neighborhoods. The program allows detectives to keep a record of residents who have active home security cameras.

The detectives will note the address of the cameras and which street the cameras are pointed towards. In the instance a crime occurs in the neighborhood, investigators can quickly request footage from those who signed up for the program.

Police say this is not to be invasive and they will not have any remote access to the home security cameras, but it’s a way for citizens to work with law enforcement to cut down on crime.

“I think the worst thing for people is when they feel powerless. They feel like ‘there’s nothing I can do and there’s things going on in my neighborhood’. This just gives them a tool to say ‘hey, there is something you can do to help law enforcement.’ We do want to cut down on crime, we just can’t possibly be everywhere at one time,” Jonathan link, public information officer for the Greenwood Police Department said.

The police department said this will also cut down on the amount of time it takes to canvas neighborhoods for cameras and requests for footage.

Residents can sign up for the CCTV program on the Greenwood Police Department website.