Greenwood Police warn of increased volume of texting scams

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Each day, it seems, scammers get craftier in their attempts to steal people’s sensitive data and information. Now, Greenwood Police are warning of an increase in text-message scams.

GPD’s Jonathan Link says these scammers frequently pose as popular companies or utilities, asking for an update to stored payment methods or other sensitive information. Link reports getting a text from a scammer claiming to be Netflix. Link does not have a Netflix account.

“There are always legitimate ways the business is going to contact you,” he said. “You need to speak with those companies to find out what they are so that you know what to expect.”

He recommends never pressing on links from numbers you don’t recognize.

If you come into contact with a scam, you should report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

“Just like with crimes here in our community, the more information we have, the better we can protect you,” Link said. “The Federal Trade Commission works the same way.”

To report a scam to the FTC, click here.