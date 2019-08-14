Greenwood residents protest eviction with calls for “more time”

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. – (WSPA) An eviction notice has sent one community in Greenwood County scrambling as the first day of school nears.

Residents of Mulberry Park have until September 15th to find a new place to live, but today they protested for more time.

It’s only been a few days since residents at Mulberry Park got the eviction notice saying all mobile home renters and owners have to vacate the property and move by September 15th.

On Wednesday, some residents decided to protest J & B Investments, who owns the property, saying 30 days isn’t enough time to pick up and move.

“It takes about six months to close in on a property moving your trailer and getting everything set up on a property so you can move into it and 30 days is nowhere near six months and we need the time to do this,” Elora Turner said.

This week Greenwood 50 school district found out 15 of their students at Hodges Elementary are impacted by the closing of Mulberry Park.

Protestors say they are fighting for their homes and their families.

“My daughter and my grandson live out there in their own home and I live out there with my son and all these other people where are they gonna go…what are they gonna do,” Barbara McGill said.

The school district says they are working to see if they can connect families with any community resources available.

Those who fear they may become homeless would like the property owners to show some compassion.

“Would a person with a heart actually kick out 21 families right as school is starting, no I don’t think so,” Turner said.

Uptown Property Management and owners of Mulberry Park sent 7News a statement today saying, “In retrospect there is a realization that the tenants need a longer period of time to vacate the park. There will be an announcement to that effect in the near future.”

