GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood School District 50 announced Monday afternoon two school were placed on lockout.

The District said Merrywood Elementary and Northside Middle School were placed on a lockout after gunshots were heard near the schools.

Law enforcement and school officials did not find anything out of the ordinary, according to the District.

As a precaution, law enforcement has been assisting Northside to operate on a “rainy day” schedule.