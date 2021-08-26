Greenwood School District 50 announces virtual learning days

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood School District 50 announced the district will have virtual learning days centered around Labor Day.
The virtual learning days are Friday, September 3 and Tuesday, September 7. The district will observe the Labor Day holiday as scheduled on Monday, September 6.
The district said students will not report to school on Friday and Tuesday.
“Our students and staff have worked extremely hard during the first few weeks of school despite the continual challenges presented by the pandemic and the high community spread we are experiencing. Our top priority has always been to provide our students with quality instruction in a safe learning environment. We have monitored our student and staff absences on a daily basis during the first few weeks of schools and recently released a COVID-19 dashboard with our numbers. In an effort to continue providing our students with great instruction while doing it safely, we feel it is in the best interest of our schools, students, staff and community to have two virtual learning days around the Labor Day holiday. This will allow us to maximize a contact break and reduce face-to-face contact. We look forward to everyone returning to school on Wednesday, September 8.”Dr. Steve Glenn, Superintendent