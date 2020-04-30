Greenwood school district announces plans to hold traditional graduation ceremonies

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood School District 50 announced that traditional face-to-face graduations will be held for Emerald and Greenwood High Schools in late May.

Each school will host their graduation ceremony on their campus, school officials say.

The district says they will announce dates, times, and specific locations for both graduations in the near future.

“We have weighed numerous options with a goal to provide our seniors and their families with a safe and memorable experience,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said in a statement. “We appreciate the support and feedback we received on a survey that was sent to our seniors and parents earlier this week.”

Both graduation ceremonies will follow orders set in place by the Governor and State Superintendent of Education.

They will also adhere to policies and procedures recommended by DHEC and CDC.

Below is information provided by the district that they say students and parents should be aware of for this year’s ceremonies:

Students will be limited to (2) tickets as ordered by the State Department of Education

Social distancing guidelines will be in place for graduates and attendees

Specific entry & exit procedures will be put in place for social distancing

Both ceremonies will be live-streamed

Additional details and information on both ceremonies will be released by the district and both

schools.