Greenwood school district to return to hybrid schedule after increase in COVID cases

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, Greenwood School District 52 will return to the hybrid schedule on Thursday Nov. 19, the district announced.

“Gold” students will attend school on the 19th and 20th and “maroon” students will report on the 23rd and 24th. District officials say both maroon and gold students will participate in the remote learning day on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Students will follow the hybrid schedule after the Thanksgiving break.

They say they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 numbers and their plan is to bring students back to a 5 day a week schedule as soon as the numbers decrease.

