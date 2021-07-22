Greenwood Co. school districts complete first day of school on new schedule

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Co. school districts held their first day of school Thursday and students were welcomed back by teachers excited to see them.

7NEWS visited Hodges Elementary where teachers dressed up as honey bees like their mascot, to welcome back the students.

Superintendent Steve Glenn of District 50 said the early start was decided on before COVID-19 closed down some schools. It means students will be in the classroom more days out of the year but will have breaks throughout the school year and would hopefully give students a chance to bring test scores up.

Glenn said the school is still operating under DHEC guidelines from last year including that face coverings/ masks are optional but recommended for students staff and on buses and can be provided by the school.

Hand washing and sanitizing is recommended before you get to school, in classrooms and the cafeteria. The district said everyday a daily health survey should be completed by students and each school has developed a safety plan in regard to procedures for lunches and gatherings like assemblies.