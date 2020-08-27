Greenwood School Districts return to classes making best of health and safety recommendations

Greenwood, S.C (WSPA)- Greenwood school district spokesperson Johnathan Graves said everyone is making the best of the new health and safety mandates at schools across Greenwood County.

Graves told 7 news the return to a new normal was going very smoothly and students were very receptive to wearing masks.

District employees and nurses at Lakeview Elementary School helped music teacher Kayla Beard make a video rewriting lyrics to the popular song “Savage Love. ” The lighthearted video shows the proper way to wear masks and social distance .

Music teacher Kayla Beard said she wanted to create a fun way for district employees to encourage students to follow the mask mandate and distancing rules but still have fun.

Kristy Davenport with Greenwood Promise said she’s spent all summer making sure students are still on track to take advantage of tuition assistance offered by her program. She says students have the opportunity to earn a free ride to post secondary education opportunities enrolling in Greenwood Promise.

