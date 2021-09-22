Greenwood schools face vandalism from TikTok challenge

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A new TikTok challenge called ‘Devious Licks’ is spreading across schools in the Upstate and causing a lot of damage.

Devious Licks, also known as the ‘Bathroom Challenge’, is a trend where students are daring each other to vandalize school bathrooms and steal school property.

The latest incident happened in Greenwood District 50. Officials said soap dispensers were ripped off the walls and thrown in the toilet— which poses a potential, temporary health hazard for students who use the restroom.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Natalie Talbert, a Greenwood District 50 safety officer pleaded with parents to help schools stop this trend by monitoring their child’s social media account.

Superintendent Steve Glenn said students caught causing this damage could be suspended and their parents could be forced to pay restitution.

“Our young people have to understand is that this is real and there’s consequences that will be dealt with. It’s not just fun and games. Sometimes they think they can just hit the reset button like how they can do on the Nintendo or Playstation and everything goes away— and thats not whats going to happen,” Glenn said.

TikTok is working to remove all videos associated with this challenge from their platform.