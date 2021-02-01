Greenwood swears in Chaudoin as new Chief of Police

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenwood city leadership on Monday officially promoted T.J. Chaudoin to head the police department. Chaudoin, an inside hire who ultimately earned the title, had been serving as interim chief since his predecessor retired early in June. He hopes to expand the department’s community policing efforts.

“We’re gonna be the best police department we can possibly be,” he said.

In his time as interim chief, Chaudoin jump-started several programs aimed at building stronger community ties, including the department’s popular “Chief’s Corner” Facebook video series, a food drive that — along with the city and county — collected 25,000 pounds of food for the community and a large-scale neighborhood Christmas parade.

“I want people to know our officers, not just by a badge or a uniform but actually as a person,” Chaudoin said.

Officer Jonathan Link, the department’s public information officer, said the department is excited by Chaudoin’s goals.

“It’s very refreshing to see him have the ideas that he has, especially for community policing,” Link said. “We’re already seeing — I’m already getting feedback from the public that lets me know they’re paying to what we’re doing and it makes a big difference.”