GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to recent shootings.

Greenwood Police Department said in a Facebook post that Greterrious Zyquan Calhoun has been charged with five counts of attempted murder.

Calhoun is also charged with several weapons crimes.

Investigators say Calhoun was arrested in connection to recent shootings.

More details about the shootings were not immediately available.