Rally for Greenwood unsolved murders

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) A rally in front of the Greenwood Courthouse brought families of nearly a half dozen murder victims together Tuesday afternoon.

They are asking local law enforcement to close the unsolved murders that are still open.

It was a peaceful rally, families looking for answers and police officers saying they’re doing all they can.

Although small in number, their message is loud and clear.

The families of murder victims killed in the city of Greenwood rallied together to send the message that the police force isn’t doing enough to solve murders.

Cynthia Patterson is the mother of a murder victim and says, “ I never thought that I would be standing here holding a picture of my son seeking Justice”

Cynthia Patterson’s 22 year old son Zykevious Ramsey was murdered June 7th in Greenwood. His killer is still out there.



She and other families like Adaia Brown want the police to ask SLED to come in to help solve the cases.

Adaia Brown is the mother of an 8 year old victim, she says, “They didn’t call me, they didn’t reach out to me. When this happened they didn’t call me, they didn’t ask me no questions, I was the last person to see them that night.”

Adaia’s 8 year old daughter was killed in what police call a murder suicide, Adaia doesn’t agree.

Officer Jonathan Link with the Greenwood Police Department and says investigators are assigned to cases and are constantly working them.

Officer Link says, “There’s all those little pieces that we need to put together when everybody in the community just stone walks us and says I don’t know anything we’re pretty much at a dead end”

Local activist say your zip code should not dictate how much justice you receive in this country, and not in Greenwood. They want a detective hired to focus only on cold cases and they want sled to come in and help with these investigations.

Travis Green is with Black Lives Matter and says, “ it’s ridiculous that we have so many unsolved murders here in this small town and yet they have not utilized the resources that are available for them to solve these crimes. “

The Greenwood Police Department says they have multiple officers working these cases, but they also need the public’s help. If you know something call the police and you can remain anonymous.

The candlelight vigil and balloon release is scheduled for July 13 at 6pm at Magnolia park

