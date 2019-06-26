Greenwood woman admits to setting fire, faces arson charge, reports say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested early Sunday morning after emergency crews responded to a fire in Greenwood.

Greenwood Police reports said officers responded at about 2:47 a.m. to domestic violence call and a large fire near an apartment complex.

Officers responded to this apartment for domestic disputes twice before this incident, according to the report.

According to the report, the victim and the suspect had been in a heated argument about the victim’s infidelity.

After the officers left the scene, the victim also left the area to let things cool down, according to the report. The victim told police he received a call advising that all of his items were burning in the backyard of their apartment.

Greenwood City Fire responded to the scene to put out the large fire.

Police reports said Courtney Eugena Harman, 36, of Greenwood, admitted to setting the fire and burning all of the victim’s items.

Officers said they could smell a alcohol on her breath, according to the report.

Harman was arrested and taken to the Greenwood County Detention Center.

She has been charged with third degree arson.