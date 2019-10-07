Greenwood woman arrested after boy comes forward about years of sexual abuse

by: WSPA Staff

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood Police Department officials said a woman was arrested last week on a child sex crime.

According to a police report, Shanna-Lea Marie Scruggs, 37, of Greenwood, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

A 12-year-old boy reportedly met with police and said that he had been sexually abused by Scruggs from age 6 to age 8.

The incidents reported happened at a home on Reynolds Avenue in Greenwood.

The boy said Scruggs subjected him to “secret touching” sessions and said she consumed pain medicine, alcohol and other drugs at the time of the incidents.

According to the report, the boy said he has not seen Scruggs since December 2017.

