Greer, S.C. (WSPA) -The Greer Chamber of Commerce announced that Saturday, October 29th, the Greer Arts & Eats Festival will begin from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Trade Street in Downtown Greer.

Organizers said the public can expect the following:

50 Artisan Vendors at Artist Alley

kids Creation Station from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Live music at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

All activities are free!

Vendors are from across the region and prepared to offer holiday gifts for customers.

There will be 22 food vendors providing smoked southern BBQ, gourmet mac & cheese, vegan chili, and delicious desserts.

Craft beer from Southern Growl and classic cocktails from Epic Western will also be available.