Greer Community Ministries continues to serve despite Coronavirus fears

Greer, S.C. (WSPA TV)

Greer Community Ministries, a nonprofit serving the Greer community said they will continue to serve their clients despite coronavirus fears.

The ministry usually provides a space for seniors to have community, a clothing closet, a food pantry and they serve meals on wheels to homebound and older adults.

Because health officials advise groups to avoid large groups and have shut down many schools and volunteer programs the ministry is looking for volunteers to help them deliver meals.

Many of their volunteers come from school programs and they are hurting because of the lack of help.

Greer Community Ministries is asking the public to donate non-perishable food items or canned goods to make sure members of the community who rely on them for meals are able to get what they need.

Visit them at 738 S. Line St Ext Greer, SC.

To volunteer to deliver meals on wheels send an email to info@gcminc.org