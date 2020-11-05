Greer Community Ministries holds online Big Thursday event

Greer, S.C. (WSPA ) Greer Community Ministries is continuing the tradition of their Big Thursday fundraiser and live auction but taking the event online.

The ministry holds the event now for 41 years complete with auction, homemade baked goods, coups and casseroles and bbq lunch.

This year, Krista Gibson with GCM said the auction is online and you have until Nov 12 to bid on items.

Sonny’s Grill of Greer is cooking bbq sandwiches for purchase from 11-2 on Thursday Nov 5.

Money made from all items sold will benefit the ministry which serves meals on wheels, supports programs for seniors, clothing closet an food pantry.

To big on items visit Greer Community Ministries website https://www.gcminc.org/