Greer community to celebrate water in ‘Day without water’ event Oct. 21

GREER, S.C. (WSPA)- The “Day Without Water” event will be celebrated Oct 21, 2021 in Greer. This is a celebration of water and the number of ways it’s used in the community.

Greer CPW is the main supporter in the Greer community as businesses and companies are encouraged to remember how important clean water is to their company and lives.

At the Southern Growl, they brew their own beer and use water to make sure the beer ferments and tastes good. It helps to keep things clean and run their business properly.

The Greer Fire Department uses water to save lives and put out fires.

Some of Greer CPW’s biggest water customers are BMW, Refresco, Mitsubishi and Honeywell.