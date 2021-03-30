Greer CPW encourages all to call 811 before you dig in April

Greer, S.C. (WSPA)- New construction can be found daily all over the Carolinas which makes it more important now than ever before to call 811 before you dig according to Greer CPW’s Alison Rauch.

Calling 811 (SC811) allows your land to be surveyed for free to make sure if you need to dig into the ground to plant something or for installation of an amenity like a pool.

Rauch said not calling could result in a fine from the Attorney General’s office, damage to a line or worst case scenario, an explosion.

Currently in Greer there are 17 construction projects where subdivisions are being built so Rauch said more lines are scattered all over lawns and back yards.

Rauch said Greer CPW experienced 9 damaged lines in February of this year alone.

April is safe digging month and Mayor of Greer Rick Danner will present Greer with a proclamation, specifically April 5 when the SC Attorney General will be in town and a demo gas line strike will be conducted.

Quick Facts from Greer CPW:- Last year, gas line damages cost Greer CPW $140,000.

Most damages were 3rdparty contractors who did not call 8-1-1.- Greer CPW gas line damages happen equally in Greenville and Spartanburg Counties.

– Greer CPW has 26,300 natural gas customers. – 8-1-1 is a free service and you are required to call at least 3 business days before you intend to dig.

– The City of Greer recently approved plans for 17 new subdivisions so the effort to educate customers and incoming contractors about 811 is timely.