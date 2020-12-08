Greer CPW lowering electric rates for 2021

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A sigh of relief for thousands of upstate residents when it comes to their electric bill. For the first time since leaders at one agency can remember, they’re lowering their electric rates.

A special place for Shelly Jordan full of unique gifts, warm colors and sweet snacks. She’s the owner of The Shoppes on Trade in downtown Greer.

“When COVID happened, we had that forgiveness period to be able to catch up and pay your rent and to have that grace period to pay your bill a little bit at a time,” said The Shoppes on Trade Owner, Shelly Jordan.

However, there’s now another glimmer or in this case, a bright flash of hope on the horizon. Her utility provider is lowering its electricity rates for the first time in a long time.

“Our longest-serving commissioner has served 38 years at Greer CPW, can never recall having a decrease,” said Public Information Coordinator with Greer CPW, Alison Rauch.

Alison Rauch with Greer CPW told us they’ve cut back a lot on their operational costs and that’s not all.

“Our purchased power cost has been reduced as well,” Rauch told us.

Rauch is talking about their partner agency, Piedmont Municipal Power Agency. They provide power wholesale to Greer CPW and they reduced their costs, trickling down to customers like Jordan.

“Some people like myself end up paying a very large chunk of money to heat the business because it’s 5,000 square feet,” Jordan told us.

That averages out to about $25 to $50 a year for homeowners. For commercial use, that’s closer to $40 to $105 a year.

“Any extra little bit is a huge blessing,” said Jordan.

For Jordan, she said that’s going to go a long way, not only for her business but also keeping her lights shining brightly even during this dim time.

That bill will vary for customers based on their usage. It’s a 2.5% decrease all together.

You can find the full statement from leaders with Greer CPW below:

“Greer CPW Commissioners approved Monday new electric tariffs that would impact both residential and commercial electric customers. On average, the customer’s electric bill will go down by 2.5%.

“We have worked diligently to reduce our operational costs over the last few years.

Those reductions plus a decrease in the cost to purchase power allowed us to pass the

savings to the customer,” said Mike Richard, Greer CPW General Manager.

Greer CPW provides electric service to approximately 21,000 customers within the city

of Greer and in certain unincorporated areas nearby.

“We believe this is a positive change for our customers and the decrease is a testament to CPW staff reducing expenses without impacting quality of service,” said Jeff Howell,

Greer CPW Chairman.



The new electric rates will go into effect January 1, 2021.