Greer Development Corp brings back “Dine on Trade” after seeing success during pandemic

Greer, S.C (WSPA) Greer Development Corporation is excited to bring back a successful outdoor event, Friday’s in April according to Sharon Smith with the organization.

Dine on Trade allowed restaurants and shops in downtown Greer to take their businesses to Trade street and allow the public to shop and dine in a safe, outdoor setting.

Several businesses told 7 News on Wednesday morning that the event played a major role in helping their business survive the pandemic. Los Portales Mexican restaurant as well as Southern Sisters Boutique said there were many new customers visiting their locations, and Greer for the first time.

The Davenport event space also had the ability to provide chair and table rentals through their business Greer Event rentals. Amanda Hopper from Abbotts Frozen Custard said it was a very busy day for them and they enjoyed serving the community after a long time with little business.

James Carter of Empire Limited clothing store for men said he was able to talk about the services he offers for grooms on their wedding day and Cafe Mazzitelli even opened after rebranding in October and the event brought a line out the door to try their cheese steak.

“It was like a B12 shot for the Cafe” said owner Rob Mazzitelli.

Some restaurants and businesses participating in the evening are not located directly on Trade street and enjoy the opportunity for increased exposure like The Spinning Jenny event space and Blue Porch Kitchen.