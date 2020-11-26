Greer family volunteers at soup kitchen on Thanksgiving for second year in a row

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Volunteers in Greer spent their Thanksgiving morning at Greer Soup Kitchen giving back to those in need.

This morning Greer Soup Kitchen was filled with prayers, good food and a family on a mission to give back to those in need.

The Anderson family took over the kitchen for the second year in a row. The theme this year was “Souper Heroes” a concept created by Executive Director Martha Bennett to show appreciation for the volunteer’s dedication towards helping out during these hard times.

“With everything going on in the world today we are still being those super heroes and helping people that need our help,” Bennett said.

This past Sunday Greer Soup Kitchen held a Hunger Walk to collect donations for the holidays.

The Anderson family created their own lime green t-shirts in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday and arrived at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning to begin preparing a meal to feed around 150 people.

Anderson Family volunteers at Greer Soup Kitchen.

Flora Smith said this her first time bringing her daughter along with her to volunteer, a tradition Smith hopes is passed down through generations.

“We decided that we would volunteer and help this this year by giving love back to the community,” Smith said.

Bennett told me that this year the energy in the kitchen feels amplified, not only due to the growing need for food amid the pandemic, but the because of the joyful spirit of the Andersons.

“This year it just feels glorious. You can feel the spirit in this kitchen today and just the love of God and the love for other people. I see a bigger difference this year. It’s just like its amplified, it’s bigger, it’s better,” Bennett said.

The Anderson family said they have a lot to be thankful for this year and feel blessed to be able to give back by serving 150 meals today.

“God is so good. He keeps blessing us and He keeps making ways and I just thank God that we’re here today and I’m excited about it. We’ve got so much to be thankful for,” Dorothy Drummond said.

