GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Fire Deputy Chief was sworn in Saturday as the president of the South Carolina Firefighter’s Association.

Deputy Chief Joshua Holzheimer was sworn in at the 117th annual Fire-Rescue Conference in Myrtle Beach on Saturday evening during the Transfer of Command ceremony.

Deputy Chief Joshua Holzheimer being sworn in at South Carolina Firefighter’s Association. (Source: City of Greer)

Deputy Chief Joshua Holzheimer (Source: City of Greer)

“I am humbled and honored to be sworn in as the 76th President of the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association and take great pride in serving the 17,500 firefighters of our states fire service”.

He has been with the Greer Fire Department since 2004 but began his career in the fire service in 1998 with the Landrum Fire Department as a volunteer and was a paramedic with Spartanburg EMS and Greenville EMS.