Greer football players give thanks to long time coach battling cancer

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA)- Over the past few weeks many people in the Upstate have found creative ways to visit the vulnerable people they love from a safe distance.

This afternoon a large crowd of former and current Greer High school football players and many people from the community gathered in the drive way outside of Coach Travis Perry’s window to express their gratitude for all of the lives he’s impacted over the years.

“He’s just a great person that you’d see around the hallway that would always give you love and everything like that and it just meant more than football. He was a great man and great person. He was just always there for you,” Noah Hannon, former Greer High Football Player, said.

Travis Perry was a coach at Greer High School for well over 20 years until he was recently diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer known as Bile Duct Cancer, and he’s been at home battling with it ever since.

Perry said tearfully from his window that his players have taught him more than he could ever teach them.

The players all love coach Perry and said they’re praying for not only his health but for his family.

“We came out here to celebrate and give thanks to the guy that has given us so much over the years. Coach Perry is someone who would give the shirt off his back to anybody he came in contact with, especially for Greer High School. He’s been a great mentor in my life,” Hannon said.

His loved ones told us that they’re planning to hold a car parade for him sometime this weekend.