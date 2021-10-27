Greer hosts downtown spooky tasting event

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Is having a snack and shopping more your speed this Halloween than being scared at a haunted house? Greer has the event for you called The Haunting at Greer Station.

Greer Development Association’s Sharon Self said there are 30 tasting and shopping stations for you to enjoy with your 20 dollar ticket. Choose from food drink and a ghost tour in the historic downtown.

The tour covers Trade Street, Victoria Street and the surrounding area. The tour runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and everyone is encouraged to wear a costume.

Visit www.greerstation.com and scroll down half way to vote in the window decorating competition.