Greer man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Spartanburg Co.

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) — A Greer man is accused of leading deputies on a chase in a stolen truck.

Raven Chase Davis, 27, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, violating blue light (second or subsequent offense), and driving under suspension (second offense), according to jail records. 

A Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office report says a deputy attempted to stop a driver for improper equipment near the intersection of Highway 357 and Watkins Road on Monday. 

Dispatch advised the deputy that the truck was reported stolen as the driver sped away. 

The pursuit ended on Hammett Road where men reported seeing the suspect “jump out” of the truck and run into the woods. 

K9 deputies later arrested the suspect identified as Raven Davis. 

According to the report, Davis admitted to driving the vehicle.

He remains in the Spartanburg County jail under $7,000 bond. 

