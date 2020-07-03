Greer man killed after vehicle he was working on collapses on him

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office officials said a man died after a vehicle he was working on collapsed on him.

According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, his office was called to Import Auto Salvage, Inc., located at 13190 E. Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer, in regard to the incident.

Clevenger said the man was working under the vehicle when it collapsed on him.

The man was identified as Jeffery Shane Hollingsworth, 38, of Greer.

Hollingsworth was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 p.m.

Clevenger said the coroner’s office, along with Greer Police Department, OSHA and the Spartanburg Sheriff’s Forensics are investigating the incident.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday, along with a toxicological exam, to determine cause of death.

