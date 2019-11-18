Greer man pleads guilty to animal cruelty at farm, cows neglected

NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (AP) – A man has accepted a plea deal in connection to a case of animal cruelty in which at least 20 cows and other animals were deprived of food and care and died on a farm in Brownington, Vermont.

Authorities say the owners of the farm left the animals in the care of their son, 26-year-old, Donovan Steele, of South Carolina, who was unable to care for the animals without working equipment in last winter.

The Caledonian-Record reports he pleaded guilty to two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals; 11 other charges were dropped.

State police Cpl. Callie Field said she found thin animals standing in up to 2 feet of manure with indications of worms and starvation. Carcasses were buried in the manure pile.

Steele awaits sentencing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.