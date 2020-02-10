1  of  3
Greer man wins $150K in Powerball drawing after misplacing ticket

by: WSPA Staff

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate man is $150,000 richer only after he panicked temporarily thinking he had lost his winning Powerball ticket.

The Greer man said he couldn’t initially find the ticket, but didn’t stop looking until he remembered the ticket was inside of an envelope.

“I put it there for safe keeping,” he said.

According to the release, the ticket had been in his wallet for a few days before he checked the ticket and found he had matched four of the five white ball numbers drawn, as well as the red Powerball number.

The winning ticket numbers were: 11, 33, 44, 59, 67 and the Powerball of 8.

“As a result of paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay, his “50,000 winnings became $150,000 when a ‘3’ was drawn,” according to the release.

The QuikTrip No. 1105 in Greenville sold the winning ticket and received $1,500 in commission.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is $70 million.

