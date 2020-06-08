Homicide investigation underway after Greer man shot, killed

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greer Police Department officials said a man died following an early morning shooting that happened in Greer Monday.

According to a news release, officers responded to a home on Will Street in regard to a shooting at around 12:45 a.m.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

According to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger, the man — identified as Marquis Antwan Richey, 28, of Greer — was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center, where he passed away in surgery at around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

Greer Police said an investigation revealed that Richey answered his front door after two unknown people knocked on the door.

According to police, an argument occurred before Richey was shot. Richey reportedly got back in the home and locked his doors after he was shot.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives, as well as the coroner’s office, are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 864-848-2151.