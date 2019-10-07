Greer PD responding to hit-and-run involving school bus on Wade Hampton Blvd.

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police officers responded Monday afternoon to a hit-and-run crash involving a school bus.

Officers were made aware of the crash at the intersection of South Suber Road and West Wade Hampton Boulevard at about 4:36 p.m.

Greenville County Schools said there were about 45 students from Greer Middle School and Greer High School on the bus at the time of the crash.

Several students were picked up by their parents. The rest of the students were taken home on the bus, Greenville County Schools said.

Police said no injuries were reported.

