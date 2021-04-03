Greer Police, coroner investigating after fetus left at emergency room

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a fetus was left at an emergency room in Greer.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded was to Pelham Medical Center at about 12:36 a.m. Saturday in reference to a fetus being left at the door of Pelham Emergency Room. 

Spartanburg Coroners Office and Greer Police are actively investigating. No family has been located nor identification made, the coroner said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greer Police Department. A forensic exam has been scheduled for Saturday, the coroner said.

