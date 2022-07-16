GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Police Department is wanting to warn people about a phone scam.

According to the police department, someone is using the name of an officer with the police department attempting to con people out of their money.

The scammer is telling people that they have had either a failure to appear warrant or a contempt of court warrant issued for their arrest and that they can make a payment over the phone to prevent being arrested, officers said.

According to Greer Police, they will never attempt to request payment from anyone over the phone.

Officers said they want to remind people to never give their personal information, credit card information, money or prepaid card payments to anyone who calls you.

A person should ask for a call-back number then Google the telephone number to the agency, according to the department. Then call the agency to verify the information you received.

If anyone has fallen victim to this scam, Greer Police said to contact your local law enforcement agency.