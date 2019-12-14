Greer Police investigate death of person found in driveway on North Main St.

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police are investigating the death of a person was found deceased in a driveway.

At about 8 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a residence on North Main Street in Greer in reference to a deceased individual found in the driveway.

That person’s identity and manner of death has not yet been released.

Detectives along with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office are continuing their investigation into the death, according to police.

Details are limited at this time, but police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

