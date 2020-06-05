Greer Police investigate gunshot victim found in car near Davis Ave.

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was found in a car on Thursday night.

Police responded at 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Davis Avenue and Poplar Drive, Greer Police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a gunshot victim inside of a car.

The initial investigation indicates that another vehicle drove by the victim while he was seated in his car at the intersection and shot into his vehicle, police said.

The victim was the sole occupant of the car and was transported to the emergency room for treatment.

According to Greer Police, the injuries to the victim do not appear to be life threatening at this time.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are on scene beginning their investigation into this incident.

Police say it appears that the parties involved knew each other and that this is an isolated incident.

