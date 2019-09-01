Greer police looking for two 13 year old girls

Greer, SC (WSPA) Greer Police are looking for two missing juveniles.
They’re looking for 13-year-old Abigail Cantrell and 13-year-old Victoria Bess Boyter.
Police say the two juveniles left the residence in the Richglen subdivision in Greer around ten Saturday night.
They’re using a relative’s white 2006 Toyota Avalon with a South Carolina Purple Heart license plate.
It is believed that they may be traveling to Hendersonville, North Carolina or Ohio to visit other relatives.
if you know where these girls are… or if you’ve seen them or the car, contact the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.

