Greer Police searching for armed robbery suspect

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — Greer Police are searching for a suspect following two robberies Monday night.

Police said the Sub Station II on Wade Hampton Boulevard was robbed around 7:27 p.m. The suspect was allegedly armed during robbery and left the scene with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a black sweatshirt, blank pants, white shoes and a blue bandanna.

Around 7:48 p.m. police received an additional call regarding a robbery at the Waffle House on North Main Street by a suspect matching the description.

No one was injured during either incident.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Greer Police at 864-848-2151.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories