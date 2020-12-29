Greer Police searching for armed robbery suspect

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — Greer Police are searching for a suspect following two robberies Monday night.

Police said the Sub Station II on Wade Hampton Boulevard was robbed around 7:27 p.m. The suspect was allegedly armed during robbery and left the scene with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a black sweatshirt, blank pants, white shoes and a blue bandanna.

Around 7:48 p.m. police received an additional call regarding a robbery at the Waffle House on North Main Street by a suspect matching the description.

No one was injured during either incident.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Greer Police at 864-848-2151.