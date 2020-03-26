Greer Police warn of phone scam seeking payment

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police is warning the community about a new phone scam.

They say someone is using the name of an officer with Greer Police in an effort to con residents out of money.

It also appears that the scammer has spoofed the agency’s non-emergency phone number during some of the scam telephone calls to make it appear as though the call is being made from the police department.



Police say the caller tells people that they have had either a failure to appear warrant or a contempt of court warrant issued for their arrest and that they can make a payment over the phone to prevent being arrested.



The Greer Police Department will never attempt to solicit payment from anyone over the telephone, they said.



The Greer Police Department reminds the public to never give their personal information, credit card information, money, or prepaid card payments to anyone who calls you on the telephone. A person should ask for a call back number to get back in contact with the individual and then google the telephone number to the agency and call the agency themselves to verify the information they received.



Should anyone have fallen victim to this scam we encourage them to contact their local law enforcement agency.