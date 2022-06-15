Greer, S.C. (WSPA) – High inflation rates and gas prices mean more families need assistance now. Greer Relief in Greer, S.C. is asking for your donations to help the community.

Executive Director Caroline Robertson said their goal is to get individuals and families who are in need of financial assistance, meals and other services. Programs like VITA help income tax assistance yearly for those in need.

RENEW, reaching every neighbor every way with helps families get out of crisis and learn how to get and keep a job, pay bills and eat and live healthy. There are classes taught to change lives of those in need.

Right now, financial donations and non-perishable goods are needed the most. Visit greerrelief.org online for more information or their location in downtown Greer anytime at 202 Victoria Street, Greer.

You can also give in an event coming up called Cram a Cruiser when Greer Police Department will ask you to drop off food to the Greer Food Lion at 1365 West Wade Hampton Blvd on Friday June 17 10-2.