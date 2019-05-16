News

Greer showcases downtown streetscape project through virtual reality

Posted: May 16, 2019 03:44 PM EDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 03:53 PM EDT

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) - The City of Greer showcased the newest part of it's downtown streetscape project Wednesday.

Tour participants had the chance to see into the possible future using virtual reality goggles. 

City officials said it's a marriage of new technology, construction and design work.

"They can see what the face of a building will look like when it's completed, the sidewalk, the street furniture,  the landscaping.  Everything that will be there in a completed state they're able to experience in this virtual reality format now," Ed Diggers, Greer City administrator said. 

Greer's project was the first in the Upstate to utilize the benefits of virtual reality.

Trade Street is set to reopen to everyone next week.

 

 

 

