Greer Station holds hospitality job fair to hire dozens for new hotel, retail and restaurants

Greer, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Station, the historic hospitality district in downtown Greer, S.C. is looking to hire dozens of people to fill open positions.

There is a job fair at Greer City Hall Monday 4/26 from 10-1. Bring your mask and willingness to fill out job applications.

You will have a chance to meet 12 potential employers, fill out applications on the spot and find out what the job will entail, that you’re applying for.

Participating Businesses include:

The Blue Ridge Brewing Company

Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar

Mutt’s BBQ Greer, SC

Sonny’s Grill

Stomping Grounds Coffee House and Wine Bar

The Bleu Porch Kitchen & Market

The Great Bay Oyster House

The Mason Jar

Greer Event Rentals

Hampton Inn by Hilton Greater Greer

Pour Sports Pub

SC Works is in charge of the job fair and said they will be following CDC guidelines. Bring your mask and social distance.