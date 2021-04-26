Greer Station holds hospitality job fair to hire dozens for new hotel, retail and restaurants

Greer, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Station, the historic hospitality district in downtown Greer, S.C. is looking to hire dozens of people to fill open positions.
There is a job fair at Greer City Hall Monday 4/26 from 10-1. Bring your mask and willingness to fill out job applications.
You will have a chance to meet 12 potential employers, fill out applications on the spot and find out what the job will entail, that you’re applying for.
Participating Businesses include:
The Blue Ridge Brewing Company
Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar
Mutt’s BBQ Greer, SC
Sonny’s Grill
Stomping Grounds Coffee House and Wine Bar
The Bleu Porch Kitchen & Market
The Great Bay Oyster House
The Mason Jar
Greer Event Rentals
Hampton Inn by Hilton Greater Greer
Pour Sports Pub
SC Works is in charge of the job fair and said they will be following CDC guidelines. Bring your mask and social distance.