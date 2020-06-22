Greer tiny homes project for homeless people seeing progress

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – As organizations in the Upstate continue to fight against the growing homeless population, Daily Bread Ministries pushes forward with their plan to build a community of tiny homes for homeless people in Greer.

According to Chip Patat, board member and project manager for Daily Bread Ministries, these tiny homes are meant to provide a transitional and temporary shelter for small families and single homeless people while they get back on their feet.

This project is a part of the Shelter to Empower People Program (STEP), a 90-day program designed to rehabilitate families out of homelessness by providing them with counselors to help them become employed with their own homes.

The Greer City Council approved Daily Bread ministries tiny home proposal in October 2019.

The project is modeled after the Easley Dream Center’s Opportunity village and they plan to allow volunteers to help out with the building process.

“We’ve started the grading process, we have done the initial plumbing which is underground. We’ll put these on concrete slab foundations so the plumbing has to be done first and the next process will be the foundations themselves. Once the foundation is down, we can start building the structures,” Patat said.

Each tiny house will have a small kitchen, bed, and bathroom.

Patat told 7 News that plumbing has been established for all five tiny homes, and they expect to begin building foundations within the next few weeks.

Patat expects the houses to be fully finished this Fall.