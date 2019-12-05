Greer Tour of Homes back after more than two decades, benefits Greer non-profit

The Greer Tour of Homes is back after more than two decades.

Carol Cason, Susan Dillard, Tina Buckner, and Kelly Long are urging everyone to come tour their homes Dec 7 from 4-9 PM.

Tickets are $15 and proceeds are the ladies donation to Greer Community Ministries.

The non-profits feeds hungry, delivers Meals on Wheels, provides Senior dining and a clothing closet.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at Greer Community Ministries, from Kelly Long of Fairway Independent Mortgage, Camellia Garden club members will sell then and Dobson’s True Value in Greer until 5 on the day of the event.