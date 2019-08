GREER, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents arrested a Greer woman on a charge of practicing law without a license.

According to a SLED news release, Lisa Susan Garrison, 47, was charged in connection with practicing law in Greenville County without a license or having received formal legal training.

The investigation was requested by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Garrison was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.