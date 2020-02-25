Greer woman wanted in connection to Dec. 2019 stabbing

GREER, SC (WSPA) – The Greer Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman suspected of aiding an attempted murder back in December, 2019.

According to the arrest warrant, Patty Ann McAbee, 51, also known as Patty Sizemore, of Wellford, is wanted for accessory before the fact to a felony, kidnapping, and conspiracy.

Police said McAbee sent a message to the victim claiming to need his help, but drove him to a location where he was stabbed and beaten by three co-defendants. An affidavit states McAbee then drove the victim away from the scene. The victim eventually ran from the vehicle.

McAbee is believed to still be in the Greenville, or Spartanburg area.

If anyone has any information that would help the Greer Police Department locate McAbee they are asked to contact Det. Prino with the Greer Police Department at 864-968-7018.