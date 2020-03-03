Greer woman wanted on charge related to Dec. 2019 stabbing turns self in to police

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greer Police Department officials said a woman wanted for accessory before the fact to an attempted murder back in December 2019, turned herself in to the police department Monday afternoon.

We reported earlier that Patty Ann McAbee, 51, also known as Patty Sizemore, of Wellford, was wanted for accessory before the fact to a felony, kidnapping, and conspiracy.

Police said earlier that McAbee reportedly sent a message to the victim claiming to need his help, but drove him to a location where he was stabbed and beaten by three co-defendants. An affidavit states McAbee then drove the victim away from the scene. The victim eventually ran from the vehicle.

She is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.