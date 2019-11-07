Greta Thunberg plans to join North Carolina climate strike

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Greta Thunberg

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

16-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg says she plans to attend a youth-lead climate rally in North Carolina this week.

Thunberg tweeted Wednesday that she will join the strike Friday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. Thunberg gained international attention for a speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September.

News outlets report the protest Friday is being organized by the student-led N.C. Climate Strike movement. Hundreds of people attended a rally the group hosted in September, the same day millions of people around the world skipped school and work to urge government action on climate change.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store