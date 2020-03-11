Upstate food pantry still in need of donations, taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – With COVID-19 cases on the rise throughout the region, some people are still lacking of one of the most basic necessities: Food.

Harvest Hope’s Food Pantry lobby was packed with people, sitting chairs or standing against the wall, all in need of food on Wednesday.

We went into the stock room where volunteers were packing orders for families and found a few shelves were quite bare.

During this time where people are rushing to the grocery stores and emptying shelves due to fears over the coronavirus, those who cannot afford basic groceries are still fighting for those bare necessities to stock their kitchen.

Autumn Shearin, development specialist at Harvest Hope Food Bank, said the food bank could use anything the community is willing to donate.

“There’s always a need for food even when anything is going on there’s always a need for food, people always have to eat and there’s always going to be those that are food insecure,” Shearin said.

She said they need items such as peanut butter, canned goods and even non-food items such as diapers and plastic grocery bags.

In order to make donating easier for the community, Harvest Hope is partnering with The Blood Connection this Saturday, March 14 to give people in the community the opportunity to give those in need a helping hand.

Shearin told us additional safety precautions will be implemented in regard to the virus to ensure a smooth donation experience to help those who want to give.

According to Shearin, volunteers will be wearing gloves along with using hand sanitizer to make for a clean exchange.

“If you are just a little bit worried about it you just drive through at the Ingles Parking lot at Cherrydale and we will have a truck there,” Shearin said. “You can just hand it through your window if you have a bag of food to bring us. You won’t have to get out of your car. You won’t have to greet anyone or anything like that.”

Harvest Hope Food Bank and The Blood Connection will hold their “March to End Hunger” blood and food drive this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Ingles Cherrydale, located at 1500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville.